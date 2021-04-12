Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,337 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 0.8% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.08% of Lam Research worth $70,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock traded down $12.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $649.81. 51,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,265. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $229.69 and a 52-week high of $669.00. The company has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $572.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $670.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.71.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

