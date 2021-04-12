Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Enerplus (ERF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Enerplus (NYSE: ERF) recently:

4/9/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $10.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $8.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $5.75 to $7.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $10.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Enerplus was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/12/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $6.25 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $7.00 to $9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $6.50 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Enerplus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

2/22/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $6.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ERF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,074,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $5.82.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. The business had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Enerplus by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

