Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Park Lawn (PLC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Park Lawn (TSE: PLC):

4/1/2021 – Park Lawn had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$35.00 to C$37.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Park Lawn had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$40.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Park Lawn had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Park Lawn had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$38.00.

3/31/2021 – Park Lawn had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$37.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Park Lawn had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Park Lawn had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$33.50 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Park Lawn stock opened at C$33.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$30.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.47. The stock has a market cap of C$977.12 million and a PE ratio of 51.88. Park Lawn Co. has a 52-week low of C$17.94 and a 52-week high of C$35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.44, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Get Park Lawn Co alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is presently 71.59%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.