Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Park Lawn (PLC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Park Lawn (TSE: PLC):
- 4/1/2021 – Park Lawn had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$35.00 to C$37.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2021 – Park Lawn had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$40.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2021 – Park Lawn had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2021 – Park Lawn had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$38.00.
- 3/31/2021 – Park Lawn had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$37.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – Park Lawn had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – Park Lawn had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$33.50 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of Park Lawn stock opened at C$33.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$30.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.47. The stock has a market cap of C$977.12 million and a PE ratio of 51.88. Park Lawn Co. has a 52-week low of C$17.94 and a 52-week high of C$35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.44, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is presently 71.59%.
