Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rio Tinto Group (LON: RIO):

4/9/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 5,550 ($72.51) price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 5,090 ($66.50) to GBX 5,740 ($74.99). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 6,020 ($78.65) price target on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 7,750 ($101.25) price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LON RIO opened at GBX 5,684.09 ($74.26) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £92.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.48. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,806.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,386.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a GBX 288.63 ($3.77) dividend. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.64%.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total value of £297.30 ($388.42).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

