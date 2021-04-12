Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBI) recently:

4/7/2021 – Texas Capital Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/5/2021 – Texas Capital Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $82.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $73.50.

3/29/2021 – Texas Capital Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/29/2021 – Texas Capital Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $66.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,170,000 after acquiring an additional 542,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $3,640,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,464,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $892,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

