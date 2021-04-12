Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Anglo American (AAL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Anglo American (LON: AAL) recently:

4/9/2021 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Anglo American had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 3,100 ($40.50). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Anglo American had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 3,083 ($40.28) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,883.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,432.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93. Anglo American plc has a one year low of GBX 1,304.20 ($17.04) and a one year high of GBX 3,091.50 ($40.39). The firm has a market cap of £42.02 billion and a PE ratio of 18.46.

Get Anglo American plc alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.28. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is 0.45%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 65,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,962 ($38.70), for a total transaction of £1,947,396.52 ($2,544,286.02). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 510 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,734 ($35.72) per share, with a total value of £13,943.40 ($18,217.14).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.