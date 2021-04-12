Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Anglo American (AAL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Anglo American (LON: AAL) recently:
- 4/9/2021 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on the stock.
- 4/9/2021 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on the stock.
- 4/8/2021 – Anglo American had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on the stock.
- 3/24/2021 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2021 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2021 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 3,100 ($40.50). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2021 – Anglo American had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 3,083 ($40.28) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,883.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,432.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93. Anglo American plc has a one year low of GBX 1,304.20 ($17.04) and a one year high of GBX 3,091.50 ($40.39). The firm has a market cap of £42.02 billion and a PE ratio of 18.46.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.28. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is 0.45%.
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
