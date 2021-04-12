Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BlackBerry (BB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BlackBerry (TSE: BB):

3/31/2021 – BlackBerry had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$9.50 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – BlackBerry had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$11.40 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – BlackBerry had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$9.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – BlackBerry had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$11.30. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

BlackBerry stock opened at C$11.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.80. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of C$5.13 and a 52-week high of C$36.00.

In other news, Director Roger Lace sold 20,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$267,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at C$77,880. Also, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.09, for a total value of C$341,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,606,184.43. Insiders have sold 42,100 shares of company stock worth $654,480 in the last 90 days.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

