Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BlackBerry (BB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BlackBerry (TSE: BB):
- 3/31/2021 – BlackBerry had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$9.50 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – BlackBerry had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$11.40 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – BlackBerry had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$9.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – BlackBerry had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$11.30. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
BlackBerry stock opened at C$11.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.80. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of C$5.13 and a 52-week high of C$36.00.
In other news, Director Roger Lace sold 20,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$267,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at C$77,880. Also, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.09, for a total value of C$341,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,606,184.43. Insiders have sold 42,100 shares of company stock worth $654,480 in the last 90 days.
