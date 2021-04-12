Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lennar (LEN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lennar (NYSE: LEN) in the last few weeks:

3/24/2021 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $90.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $107.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $91.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Lennar is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/18/2021 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $90.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $107.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $91.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $104.00 to $117.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/16/2021 – Lennar is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Lennar was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Lennar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Lennar have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company is benefiting from effective cost control and focus on making its homebuilding platform more efficient, which in turn resulted in higher operating leverage. Higher demand for new homes backed by declining mortgage rates and low inventory levels bodes well. Focus on the lighter land strategy to boost free cash flow will bolster the balance sheet and thereby drive returns. Moreover, solid first quarter 2021 guidance indicates margin expansion and deliveries to increase significantly. Also, earnings estimates for 2021 have increased over the past 60 days. However, higher land, labor and material costs are concerning. This may exert pressure on the company’s upcoming quarters as well.”

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $105.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.64. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $106.24. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,931. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

