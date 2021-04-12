Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Netflix (NFLX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX):

4/6/2021 – Netflix is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Netflix is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $650.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $650.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $485.00 to $472.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $485.00 to $472.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $700.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $555.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $367.70 and a 52 week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Netflix by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 694.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after acquiring an additional 853,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

