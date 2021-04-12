Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: CTTAY) recently:

4/6/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

3/30/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/23/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/22/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/19/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/17/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

3/12/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/11/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/10/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/10/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

3/9/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/3/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/23/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/17/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.74. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $15.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.