Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Twitter (TWTR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) recently:

4/6/2021 – Twitter is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Twitter is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Twitter was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $64.00.

3/16/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $55.00 to $80.00.

3/9/2021 – Twitter was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Twitter’s shares have outperformed the industry year to date. The company’s initiatives to add features and focus on effectively tackling abuse issues are helping it expand the monetized user base. Increasing conversation around current events is also a key catalyst. Strong brand advertiser demand for digital ads and for Twitter’s solutions are major positives. Additionally, product improvement including continued increases in relevance across notifications, search, Explore, and the Home timeline, will drive user retention across new and recently-reactivated accounts. Upswing in advertiser sentiment for digital ads and improving ad environment are positives. Nevertheless, intensifying competition for ad dollars from the likes of Facebook and Google doesn’t bode well. Lack of revenue diversification is a major concern.”

3/8/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $82.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $77.25 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $78.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Twitter was upgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/26/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $91.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $57.00 to $67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00.

2/26/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $71.00.

2/25/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $75.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $75.00.

2/16/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $56.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2021 – Twitter was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Twitter’ fourth-quarter 2020 revenues increased year over year on a global, broad-based recovery in advertising revenues driven by continued strength in markets that saw earlier recoveries from the pandemic. Strong brand advertiser demand for digital ads and for Twitter’s solutions are major positives. Global conversation around current events and focus on effectively tackling abuse issues are helping it expand the monetized user base. Additionally, product improvement including continued increases in relevance across notifications, search, Explore, and the Home timeline boosted user retention across new and recently reactivated accounts. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry in the year to date period. However, increasing competition for ad dollars from the likes of Facebook and Google doesn’t bode well for the stock.”

2/11/2021 – Twitter was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TWTR opened at $70.68 on Monday. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a PE ratio of -51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $339,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,673,387. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 388.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

