Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Unilever (ULVR)

3/30/2021 – Unilever had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Unilever had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/29/2021 – Unilever had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell.

3/26/2021 – Unilever had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 4,550 ($59.45) price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Unilever had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Unilever had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Unilever had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on the stock.

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,131 ($53.97) on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The stock has a market cap of £108.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,953.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,347.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a GBX 37.60 ($0.49) dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.89%.

In other Unilever news, insider John Rishton Cha acquired 1,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, for a total transaction of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

