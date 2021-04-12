Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMWYY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: BMWYY) recently:

4/1/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/29/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/24/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/22/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/18/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/12/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

BMWYY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.05. 68,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,266. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.60.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

