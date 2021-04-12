Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,041 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.09% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 97,181.8% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRI opened at $26.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on WRI. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

