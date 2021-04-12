Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note issued on Friday, April 9th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.92.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.25 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

WRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

WRI stock opened at $26.83 on Monday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,862,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,730,000 after buying an additional 3,159,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,100,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,894,000 after purchasing an additional 149,599 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,748,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,886,000 after purchasing an additional 31,667 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,671,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,218,000 after purchasing an additional 100,092 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

