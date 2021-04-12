Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $71.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

Shares of ARES opened at $55.13 on Monday. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $59.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.68.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 95,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $4,847,742.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 197,194 shares of company stock worth $10,172,923 over the last three months. 59.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

