Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 207,853 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.09% of Welltower worth $24,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Welltower in the third quarter valued at $384,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 614,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,818,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 781,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,043,000 after buying an additional 35,344 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $75.11 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $76.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.76.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

