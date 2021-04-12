Werner Enterprises, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Werner Enterprises in a research report issued on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $620.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.80 million.

WERN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.84.

Shares of WERN opened at $48.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.26. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $48.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,871,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $15,000,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,888,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,071,000 after purchasing an additional 267,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,093,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,888,000 after purchasing an additional 227,485 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

