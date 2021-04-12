Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $48.00. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Werner Enterprises traded as high as $48.74 and last traded at $48.56, with a volume of 6589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.15.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other Werner Enterprises news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $620.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

