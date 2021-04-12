West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.29 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for West Fraser Timber in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff forecasts that the company will earn $7.29 per share for the year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $80.84 on Monday. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $19.94 and a fifty-two week high of $82.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.02.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in West Fraser Timber stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1574 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

