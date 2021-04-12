Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Position Trimmed by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,929 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $11,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 12,704 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $64.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.90. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $51.31 and a 52 week high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.08 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 37.49%. Analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.