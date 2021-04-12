Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.03

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.03 and last traded at C$1.99, with a volume of 527829 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.98.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WEF shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.85 to C$2.35 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.70 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$746.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$318.90 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Forest Products news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$148,843.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,738,500.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

