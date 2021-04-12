Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.03

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.03 and last traded at C$1.99, with a volume of 527829 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.98.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on WEF shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.85 to C$2.35 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.70 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.06.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$746.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53.
In other Western Forest Products news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$148,843.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,738,500.
About Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF)
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
