Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WNEB shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $203.09 million, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.22. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $9.24.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

In other news, SVP Allen J. Miles III bought 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,693.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,610.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

