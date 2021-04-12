Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Hovde Group

Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Hovde Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.07% from the stock’s previous close.

WNEB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.01. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $203.09 million, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.22.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Equities analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Allen J. Miles III purchased 6,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $50,693.34. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,610.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

