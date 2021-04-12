Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) PT Raised to $115.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Shares of NYSE:WLK traded up $3.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,466. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $36.09 and a 52 week high of $97.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.21.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $87,461.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $2,908,725.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,519 shares of company stock worth $8,415,449 in the last 90 days. 73.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 315.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

