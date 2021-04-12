Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

WLKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, Director G Stephen Finley purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $93,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $564,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 14,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLKP stock opened at $25.13 on Monday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $245.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.78%.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

