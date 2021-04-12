Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) COO Fabian Gomez Sells 1,412 Shares

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) COO Fabian Gomez sold 1,412 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $24,371.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WHG stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.50. 607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,013. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $147.54 million, a PE ratio of 75.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $17.11 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHG. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 25,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

