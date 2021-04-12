WeTrust Hits Market Capitalization of $2.91 Million (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded 231% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WeTrust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $941.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WeTrust alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00054501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00019893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $417.01 or 0.00688081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00088366 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00035499 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00041878 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust (TRST) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WeTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeTrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.