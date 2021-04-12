WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 2.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in WEX by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in WEX by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in WEX by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock opened at $219.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.15. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.53 and a 12-month high of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $398.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price target on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.53.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total transaction of $2,864,169.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,368.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total transaction of $805,736.55. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,202.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,057 shares of company stock worth $48,368,570. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

