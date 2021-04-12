WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading 2.4% Higher This Week

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.55 or 0.00002588 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $633,193.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00025555 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00024130 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010680 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007645 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006681 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000130 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 912,272,650 coins and its circulating supply is 712,272,669 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

