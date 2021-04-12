Whiteheart Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.27 Million (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $22.91 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for approximately $2,577.17 or 0.04279450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00067608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.14 or 0.00277534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $424.27 or 0.00704517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,003.39 or 0.99636847 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $596.56 or 0.00990603 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00021024 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

