Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $10.98 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 8.0% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 45,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $786,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $140,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $109.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.74. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

