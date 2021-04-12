Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 420 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,834,000 after buying an additional 326,151 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $412.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.74. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $272.29 and a 1 year high of $413.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

