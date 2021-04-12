William Blair Begins Coverage on OLO (NYSE:OLO)

Research analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OLO has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities started coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get OLO alerts:

NYSE OLO traded up $1.00 on Monday, hitting $29.20. 9,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,303. OLO has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.