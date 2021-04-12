William Blair Weighs in on MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.20 for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $89.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $56.16 and a twelve month high of $93.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $71,108.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $361,074.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,339 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,914. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 31.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.