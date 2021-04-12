Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 39,492 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $472,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at $50,659,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,700 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $181.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.29. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $188.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

