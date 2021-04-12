Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42,944 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.31% of Williams-Sonoma worth $42,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSM. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.25.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $1,730,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,792,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,420 shares of company stock worth $3,793,700 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded down $7.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $176.11. 24,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.89 and a twelve month high of $188.23. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.29.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

