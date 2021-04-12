Wincanton (LON:WIN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $452.00

Shares of Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 452 ($5.91) and last traded at GBX 439 ($5.74), with a volume of 40911 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430 ($5.62).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 356.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 276.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,397.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of £546.75 million and a PE ratio of 17.84.

Wincanton Company Profile (LON:WIN)

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

