Wing Market Capitalization Tops $88.51 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Wing coin can now be purchased for $59.02 or 0.00098208 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wing has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Wing has a total market capitalization of $88.51 million and $14.64 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00067380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.51 or 0.00278703 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $434.01 or 0.00722132 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,995.61 or 0.99823164 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.77 or 0.00971301 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019502 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,624,540 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,540 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

