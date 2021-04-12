WINk (WIN) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, WINk has traded 44.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. WINk has a total market cap of $471.41 million and $788.42 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00018414 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WINk Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

