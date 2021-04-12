Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 19th. Analysts expect Wintrust Financial to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $417.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Wintrust Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $76.74 on Monday. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $87.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.75. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.56%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.