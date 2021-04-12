Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,764,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,344,664 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.07% of Wipro worth $21,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth about $1,102,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 521,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 321,327 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth about $802,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on WIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Wipro stock opened at $6.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Equities analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Wipro’s payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.