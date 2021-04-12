Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Shares Gap Down to $6.72

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.72, but opened at $6.51. Wipro shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 5,059 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wipro in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. Wipro’s payout ratio is presently 4.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

