Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

STZ traded up $2.15 on Monday, hitting $226.30. 46,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,075. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $151.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.58. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Concert Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Capital Advisory Services boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the second quarter. Investors Capital Advisory Services now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

