Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.07. 311,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,653,815. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $197.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 26.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,354,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,168,000 after buying an additional 899,911 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,154,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,418,000 after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares during the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 209,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 250,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,024,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

