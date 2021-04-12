Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.07. 311,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,653,815. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $197.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 26.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,354,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,168,000 after buying an additional 899,911 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,154,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,418,000 after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares during the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 209,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 250,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,024,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
