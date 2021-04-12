Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Price Hits $233.32 on Major Exchanges

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be bought for $233.32 or 0.00387819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. Wolves of Wall Street has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $22,789.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wolves of Wall Street alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00054297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00019899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00087212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $386.45 or 0.00642344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00041449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00034754 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

WOWS is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 5,724 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wolves of Wall Street should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wolves of Wall Street using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wolves of Wall Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wolves of Wall Street and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.