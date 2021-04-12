WOM Protocol Trading Up 46% Over Last 7 Days (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded up 46% against the U.S. dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000832 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $51.40 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00054162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00020456 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $408.66 or 0.00675725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00086784 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00034962 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00040622 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 coins. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

