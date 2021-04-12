Wootrade Reaches Market Capitalization of $352.88 Million (WOO)

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Wootrade has a total market cap of $352.88 million and $47.35 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wootrade coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00001552 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wootrade has traded 72.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wootrade

Wootrade (WOO) is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,873,566,213 coins and its circulating supply is 376,235,705 coins. The official website for Wootrade is woo.network . Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS . The official message board for Wootrade is woo.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Wootrade Coin Trading

