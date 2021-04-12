Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director Christa Davies Sells 78,000 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director Christa Davies sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $19,937,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $259.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,412. The stock has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.77 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $282.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.22.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.