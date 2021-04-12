Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will report $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Workday reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on WDAY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.22.

Shares of WDAY opened at $257.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Workday has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $282.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.76 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.04 and a 200 day moving average of $235.58.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.09, for a total transaction of $1,530,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $50,005,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,526 shares of company stock worth $86,561,633 over the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

